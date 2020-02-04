Governor floats 15 percent increase in psych funding

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is proposing a $44.8 million budget for the state psychiatric hospital system in fiscal 2021, including $23.9 million in state general fund support.
The overall budget represents a 15 percent, $5.9 million increase over the current year. State funding would increase by 7.6 percent or $1.7 million.
The biggest change over the current year is $3 million in general fund support and 50 full-time positions for the new State Hospital West adolescent mental health facility under construction in Nampa.
Adolescent patients are currently treated at a 20-bed facility located at State Hospital South, in Blackfoot. However, 75 percent of the patients come from the Treasure Valley. The Department of Health and Welfare also wants the beds in Blackfoot to handle the increasing number of high-risk adult patients who are committed by the court system; they’ve been charged with crimes and are being treated to restore competency, so they can be tried in court.
The 2021 budget also includes $4.35 million to cover the first-year bond payment on a new nursing facility at State Hospital South. About half of that is one-time funding; in future years, the bond payment will be covered primarily by Medicaid revenues.
Little is also recommending a $13.1 million budget for substance abuse treatment and prevention next year. That’s a $4.4 million, 25 percent reduction over the current year.
The bulk of the reduction stems from the removal of one-time expenditures, plus a roughly $800,000 reduction related to Medicaid expansion.
The governor is recommending $500,000 in one-time funding for community recovery centers, including those in Moscow and Lewiston. The centers previously received funding through the state tobacco settlement Millennium Fund, but the governor wants to use that revenue to pay for Medicaid expansion.
The budget committee will start setting agency budgets in mid-February.
