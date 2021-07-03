Several services and government offices around the region will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day.
Closures for Monday include: Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston City Library, Lewiston Transit System, Lewiston Transfer Station, Clarkston City Hall, Clearwater Composting, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Commissioners office, Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Asotin County PTBA, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, the Lewiston Tribune and all post offices and banks.
Because of the Sunday holiday, sanitation and garbage pickup for residents of Lewiston and Clarkston, as well as Naslund Disposal and the Asotin County Landfill, will be running on their regular schedules.
Pullman Transit will be running on its holiday schedule. For more information, call (509) 332-6535 or visit pullmantransit.com.