Government entities wade into the issue of wastewater

The Clarkston City Council gave the green light Wednesday to exploring a contract with the Asotin County Public Utility District to take over management of the wastewater treatment plant.
At a joint meeting, officials agreed by consensus to take the next steps toward a partnership between the two entities. City attorney Todd Richardson said the public will have a chance to comment on the proposal at next week’s regular council meeting.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said the city is pleased to move forward with conversations with the PUD about future operations and sustainability of the wastewater treatment plant.
“The city of Clarkston is open to exploring the possibility of partnering with the PUD in the future,” Lawrence said. “We, as a city, should always be a leader in fostering collaboration and partnerships with our fellow agencies.”
Transferring management to the utility district would reduce liability to the city for future upgrades and replacement costs, she said. The PUD is able to purchase power at a lower rate, which would save money for treatment plant operations.
Tim Simpson, general manager of the PUD, said the district has a good track record of improving infrastructure and replacing water lines. Contracts with the city of Asotin, Port of Wilma and Port of Clarkston have been successful, he said. The district took over Asotin County’s sewer system in 2010 and paid off all of the debt.
“Our ultimate goal is to do whatever is in the best interest of the ratepayers,” Simpson said. “Your customers are our customers.”
A transfer of operations was previously discussed in 2019, but hit a snag when Clarkston indicated the city was considering imposing a 6% utility tax. This time around, the utility tax is off the table, said Clerk Steve Austin. The tax would bring in about $60,000, but it’s not clear if it would stand up to legal challenges, and is not in the best interests of the city, PUD and ratepayers, he said.
If that ever happens, the tax would be passed onto consumers, PUD Commissioner Don Nuxoll said.
“Don’t worry, if we ever have to do it, we’ll put a line item right on the bill with your name on it,” Nuxoll said.
If the contract with Clarkston clears all of the hurdles, the PUD will handle sewer billing, and the six city staff members at the plant will become district employees and “made whole,” Simpson said.
The city council will be considering a sewer rate increase this month. If approved, the PUD will use those rates for city customers as the process moves forward.
A rate hike is anticipated to help cover maintenance, improvements and build up a reserve fund.
Lawrence said past councils were “loathe to increase the rates. You can’t build or repair anything if you don’t have an increase in rates.”
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said the city’s master plan has been updated and approved by the Department of Ecology, and a collection system study was completed last year. Capital improvement plans are in place for the next 25 years, which should be a benefit to the PUD if it takes over the system.
The city also plans to dedicate $1.5 million in federal American Relief Plan Act funding to sewer improvements, Lawrence said.
The collection system has had minimal to no replacement of the original clay piping, except for some spot repairs, Poole said. The 29 miles of sewer lines will eventually need to be replaced, since most of the pipes are now past their life expectancy.
The PUD is in the public utility business and has the manpower and equipment to maintain the collection system, officials said.
PUD Commissioner Greg McCall said the contract process with the city is well underway and seems to be a positive move. “In my mind, this is a good thing for the people of the valley,” McCall said. “It makes sense to keep their rates down and operate as efficiently as possible.”
Nuxoll said the PUD is careful with its spending and is proud of being debt free.
“We definitely think this should happen, but it is only going to happen to the advantage of everyone.”
The change in management is expected to move forward in the next 45 to 60 days, depending on feedback from the public and further research by the city and PUD.
Commissioner Judy Ridge said the PUD wants to be transparent and do what’s best for ratepayers. If the contract is not beneficial, it can be dissolved by either party.
The city council meets Monday at 7 p.m. The first reading of an ordinance on the 2023 sewer rates will be heard, along with other budget items. The rates will be finalized Dec. 27.