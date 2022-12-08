Government entities wade into the issue of wastewater

The Clarkston City Council gave the green light Wednesday to exploring a contract with the Asotin County Public Utility District to take over management of the wastewater treatment plant.

At a joint meeting, officials agreed by consensus to take the next steps toward a partnership between the two entities. City attorney Todd Richardson said the public will have a chance to comment on the proposal at next week’s regular council meeting.

