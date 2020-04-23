Gov. Steve Bullock announces first phase of reopening Montana

HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s churches can hold services Sunday and some businesses will be able to reopen Monday as long as they practice social distancing, Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday in easing coronavirus restrictions while asking residents to continue many of the precautions they have been taking.
Because Montana took the coronavirus pandemic seriously, acted quickly and residents made sacrifices to follow directives to stay at home and use social distancing, the state had the lowest numbers of hospitalizations per capita, Bullock said. The health department reported 59 people were hospitalized and 14 people have died from COVID-19. Two deaths were reported Wednesday.
“There are very few states in the country that can say they have seen the number of positive cases decline over these past weeks,” said Bullock, who issued an emergency declaration March 12, closed schools beginning March 16, closed bars and restaurants to on-premises service March 20, and issued a stay-at-home directive March 26.
Reilly Neill, a former Democratic state representative and publisher from Livingston, said she thinks Bullock is acting too quickly without enough consideration for the amount asymptomatic spread of the virus or plans for methodical statewide testing and tracing.
“Why did he choose the dates that he has chosen?” Neill asked. “None of that is really explained by science or medical data.”
Modeling by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation found Montana is one of a few states that could lift restrictions as early as the week of May 4.
A new survey finds Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A majority say it won’t be safe to lift such restrictions anytime soon.
“Facts, not politics, guide my directives,” Bullock said.
“While there is reason for optimism, this is not a time for celebration,” Bullock said, adding that it’s likely coronavirus will take more people’s lives in Montana. The decision to begin reopening the state’s economy was made based on case numbers, hospital capacity and the economic effects of the virus, he said.
“I know Montanans are hurting. I do know that we need to figure out ways to get to what a new normal might look like, and these are those measured steps to do so,” he said.
Hair and nail salons, body art and massage businesses are among those that can open Monday, with recommendations for fewer customers, screening them for symptoms, that employees and customers use non-medical face masks and that “stations” be 6 feet apart.
Restaurants, bars and casinos can reopen on May 4 with reduced capacity and an 11:30 p.m. closure time.
Schools have the option to return to in-classroom instruction on May 7, but districts can choose to continue distance learning, as well, Bullock said.
“COVID-19 will be with us, not just for the next several months, but we may be well facing these same issues next fall when school starts,” Bullock said.
Noting, however, that only a dozen of the state’s 439 confirmed cases were among people age 19 and younger, he said: “We need to figure out how to best serve our children at a time when the virus is still present in our communities.”
Whitney Williams, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, opposes the possible reopening of schools.
“Reopening our schools should be a statewide decision — backed by science, not expediency. Shifting this decision to local school boards creates a patchwork approach across the state that’s not good for parents, for teachers or for anyone in our state,” Williams said in a statement. “I believe it’s in the best interests of our children and the safety of our communities to keep schools closed in Montana through the end of this academic year and plan for a fall opening.”
The Montana High School Association announced the cancellation of spring extracurricular activities.
During the first reopening phase, which has no set timeline:
— People over age 65 and those with underlying health conditions are asked to continue to stay at home
— Senior and assisted living facilities must prohibit visitors
— People are asked to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 if the situation does not allow for social distancing.
— Gyms, pools, movie theaters and bowling alleys will remain closed
— Residents are asked to minimize non-essential travel and to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to the state.
“I recognize our tourism industry is hurting,” Bullock said. “But as Montanans worked so hard to stop the spread of this virus, the first phase of reopening isn’t yet the time to allow others to come into our state.”
The Montana Hospital Association is lifting its March 26 recommendation that hospitals cancel elective procedures as long as they have adequate protective equipment for staff and patients and have the flexibility to react if there is an increase in cases.
Employers are asked to encourage telework, offer staggered scheduling to improve social distancing, to monitor workers for symptoms and to close common areas, such as break rooms.
Child care facilities can remain open while following state and local guidelines for operational levels and occupancy.
Residents are encouraged to continue good hygiene and to disinfect frequently used items and surfaces. The governor strongly urged people to consider using non-medical face coverings while in public, especially in retail stores or on public transportation. People who are sick should stay home and follow the advice of their medical providers.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and trouble breathing. Most develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.