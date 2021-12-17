Washington Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled a $61.8 billion supplemental budget for 2022 Thursday, saying the plan offers the kind of “bold” ideas needed to tackle the state’s problems.
The proposal features nearly $3 billion in new operating expenditures, including $815 million to combat homelessness, $187 million for salmon recovery, $248 million for poverty reduction efforts and $626 million in additional climate change projects.
Inslee also wants to use $900 million in “savings” related to K-12 enrollment reductions during the pandemic to hire more school counselors, nurses and psychologists.
“We have to be big and we have to be bold — this year,” Inslee said during a 30-minute news conference Thursday afternoon. “Our state is faced with multiple crises, and we have to respond to them this next year. Timidity will not cut it. We need urgent action. I’m proposing a budget that will respond to these multiple crises with the vigor, resolution and diligence that is called for.”
The Washington House and Senate will unveil their own budget proposals during the 2022 legislative session, which begins Jan. 10. The session is scheduled to last 60 days, adjourning March 10.
Whatever budget plan is ultimately adopted, it will serve as an amendment to the $59 billion 2021-23 operating budget lawmakers approved earlier this year.
Inslee characterized his proposal as building on investments the state has previously made to address homelessness, greenhouse gas emissions and other issues.
Republican lawmakers, by contrast, say it’s time to return some of the state’s flush revenue collections to taxpayers in the form of a tax cut.
“We have $10 billion (in additional revenue) available this biennium and the next, if you count the rainy day funds — which we don’t want to spend,” said Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. “We’re also going to see some dollars from the federal infrastructure bill. With all of that, the average, hard-working taxpayer needs something back.”
Inslee didn’t completely reject the possibility of a tax cut, but suggested it wasn’t something he was likely to support.
“The need for expenditures is going to go on,” he said. “I believe the things we’ve proposed respond responsibly to the crises we face. I’m not sure — in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of a mental health crisis, in the middle of a homelessness crisis — that’s really the right moment to be doing big tax cuts.”
As part of his overall supplemental budget recommendations, Inslee is proposing $100 million to provide rebates for electric vehicle purchases, $100 million for solar energy grants, $324 million for new or converted electric boats for the state ferry system and $100 million in additional grant funding to improve riparian areas and help with salmon recovery.
He’s also proposed putting an additional $600 million in the state rainy day savings account, on top of the $574 million required by statute. That would help replace some of the $1.8 billion in savings the Legislature appropriated during the pandemic.
Finally, the governor is proposing a 3.25 percent wage increase for non-union state employees, which matches the 3.25 percent increase most union workers negotiated earlier this year.
“Some would say — and sometimes it’s true — that people look at a supplemental budget year as quiet months in Olympia,” Inslee said. “But it can’t be quiet this year. We don’t have the luxury of passivity. It may be a short session, but it’s a long list of crises that require us to act with urgency.”
