Washington Gov. Jay Inslee approved an update Wednesday to the guidance for spectator events as part of Phase 3 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
Under the new guidance, outdoor venues can have 50 percent of capacity, up from 25 percent. A cap of 9,000 spectators at any venue will remain in place.
Also, the requirement for a separate entrance/exit for vaccinated spectators is removed.
A total of 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 17 cases, with eight in Idaho County, five in Nez Perce County and two apiece in Clearwater and Latah counties.
In southeastern Washington, Asotin County announced three new cases and Whitman County added two.
Asotin County’s 14-day case count was 27 as of Wednesday, which is a “big dropoff” from the total of 58 that was reported May 12, said Brady Woodbury, public health administrator.