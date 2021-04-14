Gorgeous glow

Pete Caster/TribuneA pair of cyclists ride along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as the setting sun colors the evening sky over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday night in Lewiston. Today’s forecast in the valley calls for sun, no chance of rain and a high of 67. The extended outlook can be found on Page 8A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

