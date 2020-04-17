The thing that the three Republican candidates for the District 2 Clearwater County Commission seat agree on is protecting and enhancing the county’s bountiful resources.
What they differ on is how to do that.
Dennis Fuller, 69, Vincent Frazier, 52, and Don Gardner, 59, are vying for the commission seat being vacated by John Smith in the May 19 primary election.
Fuller, a commercial insurance underwriter, said people in Clearwater County “prefer an independent way of life.” But because so much of the county belongs to the federal government, it’s the bureaucrats in Washington who call the shots. Fuller sees the county commission as “a bully pulpit,” where he can tip the balance of that influence.
“All our county woes are budget woes,” Fuller said. “I point the finger at Congress. ... We’re left begging for scraps and crumbs.”
As an example, Fuller said, the water in Dworshak Dam comes from Clearwater County. That resource contributes to the recreational dollars Clearwater County depends on.
And yet, when the Army Corps of Engineers draws down the water in the dam every summer, it devastates that industry.
“Give us back a little bit of management of some of our assets,” Fuller said. “Two inches of lake from Dworshak would more than cover our budget and would give us enough to plan for growth. As it is now, we’re always looking behind us — how do we pay for this? ... Federal money always comes with lots of strings attached.”
Frazier, who is an officer with the Orofino Police Department, takes a more collaborative approach.
“We get a lot of outside influences pertaining to how our recreational resources are being managed,” Frazier said. “And it seems like people inside of Clearwater County need to have more say. Being a county commissioner, I can be their voice.”
Frazier said that would mean getting involved with the federal and state agencies that manage the county’s resources and “trying to affect their plans for the water, for our recreation and our businesses that rely on the use of that resource and making sure we’re a voice on how that affects our economy. ... I want to be at that table.”
Gardner has been the county’s emergency management coordinator for 15 years and said one of his primary concerns as a commissioner would be taking care of the county employees who make sure the county government operates smoothly.
“First, I’d want our employees to feel comfortable working for the county. I want them to feel safe and secure with the jobs and provide good service to the customers.”
Having worked for the county for so long, Gardner said, he is already familiar with its operations and knows how to approach problems.
“I think this county has so much to be proud of,” Gardner said. “We need to shine a light on that and harvest the intelligence and passion of the people of our county and turn that into projects and success.”
If he is elected, Gardner said, he would have to step down as the emergency coordinator. He would, however, be able to choose his successor and mentor that person, “so there would be two of us that would know what’s going on,” he said.
The candidates have opinions on several other issues, but because of the stay-home order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have struggled to get their messages out to the voters. Fuller has a Facebook page at fuller4commish. Frazier has a website at www.frazier4clearwater.com. Gardner does not have a social media campaign presence. His office phone number is (208) 476-4579.
