Good time to fill up

A potent combination of strong supply and weak demand is sending gasoline prices plummeting at a time of year they normally would be on the rise.
The average price per gallon dropped to $1.97 nationally Thursday, according to the American Automobile Association. But that sub-$2 mark can only be found in a few places in Idaho and Washington, where average prices are substantially higher.
For example, Idaho filling stations in St. Maries were selling gas for $1.79 per gallon, according to the price-sharing website Gasbuddy.com, and stations in Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls also had gas for less than $2 per gallon, according to the website. Likewise, Washington motorists in places like Cle Elum were paying as little as $1.35.
But the statewide average in Idaho was $2.28 per gallon Thursday, and the average in Washington was $2.72, according to AAA.
Nez Perce County had an average price per gallon of $2.37, according to AAA. Clearwater County showed the lowest average price in north central Idaho at $2.09 per gallon, and Latah County was the highest at $2.52.
In southeastern Washington, Asotin County had an average price per gallon of $2.38, followed by Garfield County at $2.54 and Whitman County at $2.79.
But all of those prices were lower than they were both last month and last year at this time.
“Crude oil and the finished products that come from it, like gasoline, are a big indicator of economic strength, or in this case, the lack thereof,” said Matthew Conde, Idaho public affairs director for AAA at Boise. “What we’re seeing right now is a one-two punch. On the supply side, disputes over production have motivated Saudi Arabia to flood the market with cheap crude oil, now approaching $20 per barrel. On the demand side, health and safety precautions are keeping many Americans closer to home, including here in Idaho. Both factors are driving down prices at the pump.”
Conde said gasoline prices normally trend above the national average in both Idaho and Washington. Idaho usually ranks between No. 7 and No. 9, when it comes to the highest fuel prices in the nation. Conde said Idaho’s prices trend high because of the distance from domestic oil fields and refineries, whereas higher fuel taxes drive Washington’s higher rates.
Conde said gas prices are likely to continue to fall for the next few weeks.
“ I think the (Idaho) state average will probably approach $2 a gallon. I don’t know that we will quite make it there but I think we are going to get very close.”
He said prices could spike quickly when coronavirus induced stay-home orders are lifted. There is typically pent up demand for fuel as Memorial Day and summer approaches and people look to take road trips. Conde said that normal impulse on top of the relief people will feel if stay-home orders are lifted will drive demand skyward.
“This is going to be pent-up demand on steroids,” he said. “It will put a lot of upward pressure on those prices in a hurry, but I think we will probably continue to see prices slide for the better part of the next three to four weeks.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker
BY THE NUMBERS
Oklahoma had the lowest average gas prices of all 50 states Thursday at $1.51 per gallon. California drivers were paying the highest prices, with an average of $3 per gallon.
Last year at this time the national average price per gallon was $2.69 compared to just $1.97 Thursday.
Idaho’s average price per gallon a year ago was $2.58 per gallon and Washington’s was $3.17.
Source: gasprices.aaa.com