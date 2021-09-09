‘Good move’ for game days

Whitman County Public Health fully supports Washington State University’s recent decision to require proof of vaccination from fans attending its home football games starting in October, its director said.
“I think it’s a good decision,” Chris Skidmore said. “It’s a good move for the university.”
WSU announced the decision Tuesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the Northwest that is straining area hospitals. The university’s new game day protocols align with protocols put in place by the University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks. Fans also will be required to wear masks at games regardless of vaccination status.
These rules were not in place for the Cougars’ first home game Sept. 4. Skidmore said it is too early to tell whether that game will lead to a significant rise in local cases. He said it usually takes seven to 14 days after a large public event before his staff sees a jump in the number of positive COVID-19 tests.
Before the new rules take effect, WSU will play two more home games: Saturday against Portland State and Sept. 18 against USC.
Skidmore said large public events that take place in controlled environments, which is what WSU is trying to create with its new rules, do not usually lead to widespread transmission of COVID-19.
The spread happens when people let their guard down in an uncontrolled environment, including when they are just visiting with their friends.
He pointed to the recent Watershed Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington as an example. The music festival that took place this summer was linked to more than 200 COVID-19 cases, but Skidmore said the spread did not just occur at the concert venue. Much of the transmission occurred where people were camping together in close proximity for multiple days.
As of Wednesday, the state has not announced any new restrictions that will affect the Palouse Empire Fair that starts today in Colfax, but Skidmore said his department is encouraging people to wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.
The delta variant wave has spread across Whitman County and is not centered solely in Pullman. Skidmore said it mainly occurs where there are pockets of unvaccinated people.
That is why the WSU student population, which has a high vaccination rate, is seeing a low percentage of positive tests.
“They are showing a very low transmission rate compared to last year,” he said.
Pullman Regional Hospital announced last week that nearly all of the COVID-19 patients it admitted in August were unvaccinated. Skidmore said Whitman County hospitals can still take patients, but their ability to divert or transfer patients to other hospitals is severely limited because of a lack of available rooms in the region.
Idaho Health and Welfare announced this week that northern Idaho hospitals can activate crisis standards of care in response to a sharp rise in COVID-19 patients that are overwhelming hospitals.
