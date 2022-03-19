Count me as a solid thumbs-up on the idea that the U.S. Senate has proposed to make daylight saving time permanent.
This switching back and forth between standard time and daylight saving time is hard on a person. Life is tough enough without having to remember to change your clocks twice a year.
It’s never a good sign when you’re jarred awake Sunday at the beginning of daylight saving time and the first utterance out of your mouth is some expletive. It’s not the best frame of mind to be in when you’re going to church — but the upset of waking up too soon does that to a person.
The start of daylight saving time is one of the signals of spring. But it always reminds me of my mom waking me up for school, flipping on the light switch in my bedroom and calling out, “Good morning, Sunshine!”
When you just want to sleep in, nobody appreciates cheerfulness first thing in the morning.
It’s a shock to our system when the clocks spring forward, but having that extra hour of daylight at the end of the day is a welcome thing. It feels unnatural to have the world go dark at 4:30 p.m., as it does during standard time in the dead of winter — 4:30 p.m. is not just an early sundown, those are hibernation hours.
The trade-off for daylight saving time is a little more darkness at the beginning of the day. I’m a morning person so I don’t mind the peace and quiet of morning. Waking up in the dark is the perfect time to drink your coffee and read the newspaper and just sit there and soak in the fragile solitude of the world.
Without daylight saving time the sun would be up at some God-awful hour and what are you going to do when dawn breaks at 3:30 a.m.? It’s really just a waste of sunshine.
When daylight starts too early it makes you feel like you ought to be getting up and doing something, even if you haven’t finished your coffee yet. I have a neighbor, bless his pea-pickin’ heart, who takes the earlier dawn as a sign that Mother Nature wants him to start revving up his engines — lawnmower, compressor, whatever. I hear the vroom! Rat-tat-tat-tat. And pretty soon I’m thinking about all the stuff I need to do for the day. So I get going an hour or two earlier than I normally would, which means I work all day and then I’m wiped out by 7:30 in the evening. Half an hour later, I’m in bed and sound asleep.
So even though I’m in favor of making daylight saving time permanent, I really don’t take advantage of the extra daylight that it offers. That’s for late-night partiers. But I have to say, this is one of the better ideas the Senate has had for a while.
