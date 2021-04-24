Good day to chase a disc

Cam Berglund throws a disc at the Sunset Park disc golf course in Lewiston as his dog, Emmie, takes off after it Friday. Chasing the disc is Emmie’s new favorite thing to do, Berglund said. When he brought a ball to the park once, she wasn’t interested in chasing it.

 August Frank/Tribune

