SPOKANE — Gonzaga University’s environmental studies department is planning a forum on climate change with candidates for 11 county, state and federal offices in the Spokane area.
The forum, to be hosted and live-streamed via Zoom, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. Professor Brian Henning, who leads the environmental studies department, will moderate the event. Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to a question, plus a minute of further discussion with the moderator.
“As the climate crisis is one of the most significant challenges we face, Spokane voters are increasingly interested in learning about how local candidates will use their office to address the threat of global climate change,” Henning said in a news release.
The forum was organized “to help inform Spokane citizens so that they can make an informed judgment at the ballot box,” he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 13 candidates had accepted Gonzaga’s invitation to participate in the event, according to the news release.