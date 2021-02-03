Golden Throne food drive

August Frank/TribuneMolly Williams (right), 18, Associated Student Body president, dances and plays music with a microphone-shaped speaker as she and other Clarkston High School students raise money for Interlink and Valley Meals on Wheels in a Golden Throne drive-by food drive Tuesday morning. While the Golden Throne basketball games were canceled this year because of the pandemic, Clarkston students carried on with the food drive as well as planning an NBA 2K tournament. The students raised a total of $1,075 over the course of the Monday and Tuesday drive-by events, in addition to $900 raised from other class competitions.

 August Frank/Tribune

