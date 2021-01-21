Golden horizon

A plane flies away from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport against layers of overcast clouds tinted yellow Wednesday afternoon. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley looks a little more unsettled, with scattered rain expected. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Do you still have your Christmas lights up?
You voted: