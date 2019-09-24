Going out on a limb

A woodpecker rests on a crab apple tree branch at Syringa Park in Lewiston after working its way up the trunk of a nearby tree searching for insects. Summer officially ended Monday, and the weather will become more autumnal as this week progresses.

 Tribune/Mary Stone

