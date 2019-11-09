Going out on a limb

AAA Tree Service employee Tyler Coats watches as his tree-climbing co-worker, Kelly Welch, of Clarkston, uses one arm to hang on to a flowering pear tree and the other to hold a chain saw as he prepares to cut off a limb on one of trees lining the Rogers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram lot along 19th Street in Lewiston on Friday afternoon. The men spent most of the day topping the trees along the boundaries of the car lot. Welch noted that they had done this same job about three years prior and was impressed by how quickly the trees grew back.