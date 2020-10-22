Going in circles

A climbing tunnel frames Lewiston Parks and Recreation employee Joe Broemling on Wednesday as he spreads fresh wood chips around the playground area at Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

A climbing tunnel frames Lewiston Parks and Recreation employee Joe Broemling as he spreads fresh wood chips around the playground area at Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards on Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you