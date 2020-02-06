Goesling: Will be be ‘bloodied’ for repeal vote

BOISE — Moscow Rep. Bill Goesling expects to be “bloodied” over his vote Wednesday to repeal school English, science and math standards.
Nevertheless, the first-term Republican lawmaker said the current standards haven’t led to improved academic results and need to be revamped.
“I think this sends a strong message to the State Board (of Education) and Department (of Education) that they need to take another look at the standards,” he said of Wednesday’s 10-5 vote. “We can’t just keep putting money into a system and not see improvement.”
The three Democrats on the House Education Committee opposed the move, as did the chairman and vice chairman. The remaining Republicans all supported the effort (see related story).
Goesling has an extensive background in education administration, including five years on the State Board of Education, five years as a regent for the University of Idaho, seven years on the Idaho Public Charter School Commission and four years on the Moscow School Board.
He doesn’t expect the vote to disrupt the public school system. Even if the Senate goes along with the move — which is unlikely — the state board could simply republish the standards as a temporary rule.
“We blew up 8,000 pages of rules (last session),” Goesling said. “Everybody said that was the end of the world, but it ended up being an opportunity. This gives us an opportunity to go back and work on the rules. I expect to be an active player in the rewrite.”
Goesling, who represents Latah and Benewah counties, will provide a legislative update at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce office Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m.
“I will be bloodied,” he said. “My challenge is I have part of my district that strongly supports (the repeal) and another part that’s way the other way.”