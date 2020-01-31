BOISE — Proof of residency requirements for the children of military families would be temporarily waived under legislation introduced Thursday in the House Education Committee.
The measure, sponsored by Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, allows military kids to be treated as local residents when applying for admission to a charter school.
Goesling spent 24 years in the U.S. Navy. He told the committee that service members typically receive postings to new duty stations in January or February, but they often don’t arrive until August or September.
By that time, he said, it’s too late for them to participate in the lottery system that determines admission to a charter school.
His bill would allow military families to apply for admission and be treated as local residents, regardless of where they lived at the time, so long as they had received transfer orders to Idaho and intended to live in the charter district. Upon arrival, they would have 10 days to provide proof of residency.
Goesling said the bill would also help local public schools.
It isn’t uncommon, for example, for families posted to Mountain Home Air Force Base to choose to live near Boise and send their kids to that city’s Timberline High School.
This legislation would allow the families to enroll their kids at Timberline, giving it and Mountain Home a heads-up.
The measure was introduced on a unanimous voice vote and will now come back to the committee for a public hearing.
Goesling is also working with the Idaho Digital Learning Academy so it can offer online courses to military kids in the months before they arrive in Idaho, and possibly after they leave, if they’re close to graduation.
“That won’t need legislation,” he said. “We just need to get the (local Idaho) school to accept the credit.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.