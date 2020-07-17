Go Big Red

Daxtyn Marek, 3, leads his new horse, which he renamed from Red to Red Red before finally settling on Big Red, that he got the previous day back and forth across the front lawn as Luke House, 9, takes a turn riding the animal Wednesday in Grangeville. Big Red is Daxtyn’s first big horse, having had a pony before.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region