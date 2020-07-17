Go Big Red

Daxtyn Marek, 3, leads his new horse, which he renamed from Red to Red Red before finally settling on Big Red, that he got the previous day back and forth across the front lawn as Luke House, 9, takes a turn riding the animal Wednesday in Grangeville. Big Red is Daxtyn’s first big horse, having had a pony before.

 August Frank/Tribune

Daxtyn Marek, 3, leads his new horse, which he renamed from Red to Red Red before finally settling on Big Red, that he got the previous day back and forth across the front lawn as Luke House, 9, takes a turn riding the animal Wednesday in Grangeville. Big Red is Daxtyn’s first big horse, having had a pony before.

Tags

Recommended for you