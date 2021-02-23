Glassy reflections

The Interstate Bridge is seen upside down in the reflection of raindrops in a window near the Clarkston Greenbelt Walkway on Monday afternoon. More rain is expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today, with a high of 48.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The Interstate Bridge is seen upside-down in the reflection of raindrops in a window near the Clarkston Greenbelt Walkway on Monday afternoon. More rain is expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today, with a high of 48.

Tags