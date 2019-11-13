KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana park officials have closed public comment on a road management plan intended to help officials better handle increased visitation.
The Flathead Beacon reported that Glacier National Park officials would begin weighing comments as they attempt to mitigate crowds on Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Park officials said the alpine highway plan was released in September after receiving more than 3 million visitors this year.
Officials said the plan suggests expanding the shuttle service, implementing a partial parking permit system, improving and adding trails and bathrooms and extending visitor hours in some locations.
A former park official said a plan limiting use would be a better first step.