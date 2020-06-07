The power of peace was on display at the Black Lives Matter Peace Rally at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston Saturday as a large crowd gathered for a peaceful protest against systemic racism, police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and a list of names that stretches back more than 400 years.
Protest organizer JeaDa Lay asked the crowd, which she estimated at just shy of 1,000, to move onto the levee, then asked participants to be silent for 10 minutes. Short of one man who briefly attempted to start a chant, and the occasional bark from a dog, the group was still — so quiet, Lay did not want to break the silence.
Afterward, there were speakers and then a march along the levee pathway, first north to about the Interstate Bridge, then south almost to Mtn Dew Skate Park and then back to where the protesters gathered to begin the peace rally.
“Do not let fear control you right now,” Lay said. “I’m being kind, and I am being peaceful. I’m called to love all of you. We’re here to grow together. We’re here to change the world.”
“Black lives matter. At no point have we said only black lives matter,” she said. “This is about all of us, Black Lives Matter is about all of us.”
“Don’t think for a second that you can quote MLK Jr. one time and think that is enough,” she said. “We’re here to grow together, we’re here to change the world. I’m not done; we have to keep going. We have to get to the root of the problem. Keep finding ways to relate to people.”
Demetric Wolde, originally from Brooklyn but a resident of Lewiston, came to the protest and wanted to know what has to be done to end police brutality and racism.
“Injustice to the black people just has to stop,” Wolde, said. “There’s no reason for it. God made us all, blue, black, green, indifferent. So because the color of our skin is not the same color as your skin, we don’t matter. You think you can just kill us off like that without just cause. It’s just too much. It’s just not right. It’s been happening too much.
“I had a friend killed by police on Staten Island — I lived there for 13 years — it was a choke hold. Now it seems like we are regressing, and it’s just crazy. What do we got to do to make it all stop? It’s just crazy. It’s beyond words, it’s just beyond words.”
Deaneal McKnight, of Clarkston, said the country has to have this conversation to heal and move forward.
“I’m here to spread the word that we need change in our system,” McKnight said. “Systemic racism is really real, and it is running rampant in our system, and it’s creating a divide. We need to sit at the table and discuss this divide so that we can heal, so that we can move forward as a nation. Without this conversation, we’ll remain at this standstill with information that’s not being used.
“The protests that’s happening all over the country is not just for the fallen brothers and sisters. It’s for our ancestors, it’s for our kids in the future to be able to feel that they could do whatever it is that they want to do and thrive and take care of their future. This country is not equal by all means. We need to get to that level, where people trust one another enough that they believe in one another. We are just not there yet.
“We will never get there if we keep turning a blind eye,” McKnight said.
Emmanuel Kyei, a Lewiston High School class of 2020 graduate, said he is hopeful voices like his will be heard.
“I’m here to protest police brutality and to get more awareness to problems for race relations,” Kyei said. “This time it feels like the whole world is getting behind the movement.”
“It’s nice to see all the people come out here in Lewiston,” Julian Matthews, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe who lives in Pullman, said. “It’s really important that we speak up on behalf of people being treated unfairly or unjustly.”
“Not enough money going into our local schools on the reservation, that is the system’s knee on our neck,” Nez Perce Tribe Executive Director Rebecca Miles told the crowd. “I stand here in solidarity with our brothers and sisters. Everything we do is being watched by the world, and the world is waking up. This racism is not new, and this injustice by police is not new. I’m proud of our police who took a knee.”
“We have a voice, we do matter,” Mikailah Thompson, 26, of Lapwai, told the crowd before the march. “I’ve gotten a lot of questions like how to use your privilege. Use that privilege to teach children there is diversity.”
After the march, Stacey Hall, of Lewiston, felt the protest and march were fruitful and it was “awesome” to feel the support from the crowd.
“I thought it was amazing,” Hall, 31, of Lewiston said. “I was really happy to see such a big crowd. I wasn’t sure how it was going to go. It was nice to see, being a black person in Lewiston, Idaho, and have so much support from everyone.”
The supporters gathered, were silent when asked, held up signs, took a knee, listened, chanted, marched. Signs relayed messages of encouragement such as “Speak out, even if your voice shakes,” and “I hear you, I see you, I stand with you, Black Lives Matter,” “I will never understand, so I stand,” and “(People of color) I am listening (Black Lives Matter).”
Other signs spoke directly to racism, systemic racism and George Floyd’s killing, such as: “Silence is compliance,” “The system was designed to oppress black people and nonblack (people of color). It’s working perfectly,” “Ending racism isn’t up for debate,” “No one is free when others are oppressed,” “Justice for George Floyd,” “America never was great for black people” and “color is not a crime.”
When the march ended back in Kiwanis Park where the rally began, Lay urged the crowd to vote and to not let Saturday’s event be the end.
After chants of “Black Lives Matter,” “Say his name — George Floyd” and “Say her name — Breonna Taylor” subsided, many in the crowd stayed in the park, some lining Snake River Avenue to voice their protests to vehicles that passed by.
