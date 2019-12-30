A man had a question for Lonnie Grimm and Bob Anderson not long ago about the closure of the 410 Drive-In in Clarkston.
With a good-natured smile, he asked where they were going to “slum” after the restaurant’s last day on Tuesday.
Grimm, a retired Clarkston Police Department detective, and Anderson, a retired Clarkston police chief, didn’t have an answer.
They are regulars who stop by the eatery for what they call “doctors’ appointments” most mornings to sip soda. Both of them drank Dr. Pepper until Anderson switched to root beer to avoid caffeine.
Like many of the landmark’s loyal customers, they believe no other restaurant will ever really fill the void the 410 will leave when it closes.
They have been turning out in record numbers to savor the food, say goodbye to the employees and enjoy each other’s company after news of the closure broke in the middle of December.
Many want memorabilia, but the owners, Michele and Bill Beutler, are declining those requests, because they plan to keep the restaurant in tact.
“I knew there would be some interest,” he said. “I had no idea it would be this big.”
The Beutlers empathize. They wrestled with what to do for five years before deciding to shutter the 410. The business is known for its hamburgers, shakes, made-from-scratch curly fries, friendly staff and the comradery of its customers.
It’s difficult for them to sum up their thinking into a single sentence or two.
“I probably have a thousand reasons why,” Michele said. “It boils down to ... it’s time.”
Bill and Michele go all the way back to when they acquired the 410 in 1986 to explain their choice.
They purchased it because of how it complements the car dealership, not because they wanted to be in the restaurant business.
The previous 410 owner, Chuck Grant, sought out Bill, when he put it on the market and showed him how the property extended into their adjacent used-car dealership, Clarkston Auto Sales.
After they had it for a few years, Bill persuaded Michele to quit her job at what is now Avista where she had been a meter reader and worked in customer service.
“My wife has been the blood and guts of this place for over 27 years,” Bill said.
Michele retained Theresa Averill, the cook, and together they worked hard at making the 410 prosper.
Early in the espresso craze, Michele operated what the Beutlers believe was the first drive-through coffee stand in Clarkston, arriving at 4:30 a.m., every morning for 15 years.
While Michele really enjoys the employees and the customers, she doesn’t always like some of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making everything run smoothly.
She balances her duties at the restaurant with overseeing residential rentals, which she takes pride in renovating.
She kept down costs through a variety of approaches.
Michele purchased the food, looking for the best deals at Costco and URM, and saving delivery costs. That arrangement meant that she was often the one lifting the 50-pound bags of potatoes for the 410 used for its signature curly fries.
The 410 always paid its own way. But over the years, keeping the 410 profitable has become increasingly challenging.
Washington’s per-hour minimum wage has risen from $9.47 in 2016 to $12 now. It will increase again Wednesday to $13.50 per hour.
That would have forced the Beutlers to boost menu prices. A cheeseburger is still only $3.49 and a small order of curly fries is $2.29.
Figuring out how to handle social media complaints wasn’t always easy either. Like most restaurants, they did their best to get every order out right and fast. But with dozens of made-from-scratch menu items, sometimes they made mistakes.
A small handful of customers would complain on social media as opposed to airing their grievances at the restaurant to give employees a chance to correct the problems.
“It’s a little thing, but it’s blown out of proportion,” she said.
They tolerated the hassles because they understood their role as the stewards of one of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s most iconic spots.
With its car hop service, it has remained mostly unchanged since it opened in 1955. The name came from the highway, which, back then, was 410 not 12.
As much as the food, its traditions encompassed people like Bill who would stop there when they were cruising in the 1960s and couples who had first dates at the 410 and would return for their anniversaries.
Young people who have become dentists, physician assistants, teachers and nurses saved money for school and learned how to be good employees at the 410.
Some memories connected with the restaurant are especially poignant for the Butlers. His mom, Molly Beutler, was widowed a couple years before they acquired the 410. For many years, she did the restaurant’s books and every night she would have her dinner at the 410 while she read a book.
Honoring that storied past will be important as the Beutlers figure out what will happen next. They plan to retain a Hot August Nights event to coincide with the annual car show. Bill joked he might barbecue the burgers himself.
They have some ideas, but they aren’t sharing them until they decide which one will work best.
“The 410 is a part of me,” Bill said.
