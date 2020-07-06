When she interviewed for a job with Twin County United Way back in March, Suzanne Johnson remembers someone commenting on the use of sanitizer while they shook hands.
It was an unusual remark at the time, before the coronavirus reached pandemic proportions.
That changed in a matter of weeks, though. By the time Johnson was hired as TCUW’s new executive director in April, Idaho and Washington were both under lockdown, and the office was closed. She didn’t actually start work until early May.
Two months later, she’s still trying to gauge what effect the virus will have, both on the amount of donations coming into the organization and on the demand for services.
Twin County United Way raises money for 25 different nonprofit organizations in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley region. For some, Johnson said, United Way is a primary source of the revenue they need to run their programs.
The organization typically disburses about $500,000 per year, divided somewhat equally between programs that focus on income, education and health.
“Those are also the top three areas most affected by the pandemic,” Johnson noted.
With most of its donations coming from employee giving programs offered by dozens of local companies, she expects there to be some impact on funding. It’s not clear yet how big it will be — but it’s just a continuation of a trend that was underway before the coronavirus hit.
“This is nothing new. Nationally, donations to nonprofits are down,” said Bert Sahlberg, public information officer for Lewis-Clark State College and a board member for Twin County United Way since 2006.
The reasons for the decline aren’t entirely clear, Sahlberg said, but one factor is the 2017 changes in federal tax code, which eliminated tax incentives for many smaller donations. The younger generation of workers is also finding alternative approaches to giving.
“We might need to do a ‘millennials focus group,’ ” Johnson said. “What motivates them to give, and what can we do differently to get them to donate?”
The effect of the coronavirus on the demand for services is also still evolving, she said. Local food banks are seeing increased need, both for food and for volunteers, and there have been more calls for help from the working poor.
“It’s important for us to meet the need, or to find people or programs that can meet the need,” Johnson said. “In the middle of a pandemic, it’s easy to get off track — but we need to stay in the present. What do the people we serve need today, and how do we meet that need?”
Johnson is co-founder of The Green Apple Project, which focuses on autism support, education and awareness, and also serves as state director for Imagine Behavioral and Developmental Services.
Stepping into a new role at Twin County United Way hasn’t been easy, she said, but the board of directors has been supportive.
“I think the board understands we need to change the way we do things,” Sahlberg said. “We have to find new, inventive ways to do things. That’s why we’re so excited about having Suzanne on board.”
While employee giving will continue to be a major source of funding, Johnson wants to diversify the organization’s revenue stream. Historically, for example, it hasn’t relied much on grant opportunities, but that may have to change.
One good thing that hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus, she said, is the nature of the communities the organization serves.
“There are as many nonprofits here as there are in Portland,” Johnson said. “We have one of the most generous, giving communities around. When you can show them a need, the community wants to meet it.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208)791-9168.