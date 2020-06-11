Give me an ‘s’

Troy Mason and Jed Lamphere, workers from SBI Contracing Inc., in Boise, attach the letter “s” to finish the “Home of the Bengals” sign Wednesday on the southeast side of the new Lewiston High School. The “B” on the lettering is 5 feet tall, while the other letters that spell out Bengals are each 4½ feet tall. The lettering was made out of 3/8-inch aluminum.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

