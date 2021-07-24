Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
CASCADE — A 9-year-old girl was found safe on Sunday after becoming lost on a family hike for about seven hours at Blue Lake on Snowbank Mountain near Cascade.
Alena Despain, home town not available, was found at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday by a search team of about 35 people organized by Valley County Search and Rescue.
Despain’s family noticed that she was missing following a hike from their campsite to the other side of the lake at about 10 a.m., Search and Rescue Captain Larry Mangum said.
“This was a big family group campout with a lot of family at the campsite, so it was some time before she was noticed missing,” Mangum said.
The search party included Valley County Search and Rescue, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, Payette National Forest staff, Boise National Forest staff, a Life Flight helicopter, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and several family members.
Despain was found by a Payette law enforcement officer and Boise fire crew based in Cascade. She had walked down the Fawn Creek outlet for about a mile and a half from the lake in heavy underbrush and tree cover, Mangum said.
Search and Rescue had deployed its drone and was making arrangements for Two Bear Air, a private rescue service from Whitefish, Mont., to continue the search, when the girl was found.
Blue Lake is a popular hike just over a mile long about 15 miles southeast of Cascade.
After she was found, Despain was given a stuffed bear by Search and Rescue.
The family also was advised to learn about the “Hug-A-Tree” program, which gives instructions to children lost in the forest.
The program advises people to find a tree and stay put until they are found by rescuers while making themselves as visible as possible.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Highway passing lane project delayed
COLFAX — Two new passing lanes on State Route 26, between Colfax and Dusty, have been delayed.
Originally set for construction this summer, the start date was pushed to next year because of delays related to the pandemic, according to Ryan Overton, public information officer for the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Construction is now scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 with completion set for 2023.
The date for the project to go to bid was moved from March to Nov. 15.
In the spring of 2020 when pandemic restrictions hit, the move to teleworking limited WSDOT’s ability to share files, and its network had to be upgraded, causing delays, Overton said.
Right of way plans for the passing lanes were approved in the fall of 2020 and sent to landowners along the route.
“From there it takes 8 to 10 months to secure the right of ways,” Overton said. “This was not the only project affected.”
Funding for the estimated $11.5 million lanes project was passed by the state legislature in 2015 as part of a package called “Connecting Washington.” It called for construction in 2023. The projects’ funding was moved to the 2019-20 biennium, in part because of a lobbying effort led by Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson.
“(Moving it up) already put on a significant stress to acquire the right of ways in time,” Overton said.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday