Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
KAMIAH — It was barely a month ago that the Clearwater Progress interviewed Leo Gilbride, the new fire chief for Kamiah, and already he is gone.
Gilbride, who was hired for $90,000 a year, had both firefighting and paramedic experience and said he was looking to combine the two departments into one cohesive unit.
However, despite good intentions on his part and optimistic hopefulness on the part of city officials, the new chief lasted only about a month.
According to Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater, the city’s latest hire’s last day was on July 14. When asked about the issue, Heater would not comment except to say that the city does not comment on personnel issues.
Losing a fire chief in the middle of fire season certainly has the potential to be problematic, but, according to Heater, area residents have nothing to worry about.
“Dan Musgrave is the interim fire chief,” Heater said. “He has come back on a temporary basis until we can hire a new fire chief.
The Progress reached out to Gilbride, who initially said he had no idea why he was let go.
“I have nothing to say right now,” Gilbride said, “but I will probably want to say something in a few days. The city knows it and you’ll know it.”
— Pete DuPre, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Study begins on surf boat wake damage to Payette Lake
MCCALL — Work has begun on a two-year study of how wakes from surf boats cause shoreline damage on Payette Lake.
University of Idaho professor Frank Wilhelm presented details to Valley County commissioners last week regarding the study that could be used as a scientific basis to set no-wake zones.
University of Idaho graduate student Heather Crawford will conduct the study. Crawford will gather data on sediment and nutrients in the lake created by natural waves and boat-made wakes.
“The question is where does the wind end and where do the wake boats pick up,” Wilhelm said.
Valley County adopted rules on no-wake zones in June that included 300-foot no-wake zones on Payette Lake and Lake Cascade.
Last year, the county proposed a 1,000-foot no-wake zone for surf boats that generate large wakes for surfing behind the boat.
The idea was met with heated opposition and calls for scientific data on which to base the rules. On the opposite side of that argument was widespread worry that surf boats cause more damage than natural waves.
This study seeks to answer the questions raised in that process and determine how far off shore surf boats and other large wakes need to be on Payette Lake.
The study will also examine different shorelines, ranging from beaches to jagged rocks, in an effort to determine which areas of the lake might require different sized no-wake zones.
The study is expected to cost about $84,000 over two years, $15,000 of which is already funded.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday