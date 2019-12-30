KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Pasco family’s special furry tribute to a former police dog will continue to help police.
Cassandra, Nia and Bentley Berg showed up to the Pasco police station with a special present for Officer Josh Madsen — a cuddly replica of his police dog partner Lemon.
In the minute long video, the officer fights back tears as he looks into the box and sees a toy that’s the spitting image of the K9 he lost following an illness earlier this month.
Since Cassandra Berg posted it, the video has been viewed about 5,700 times and was even shared by ABC news and the Pasco police.
Now it will be seen by a lot more people. Cassandra Berg agreed to work with a company, that intends to distribute the video. They agreed to send about 60 percent of their profits back to the Pasco family.
And she wants to make sure any proceeds help future police dogs. She plans to donate it to the Pasco Police Foundation’s K9 Lemon Memorial Fund.
Lemon died after months of health struggles that started when his intestines became knotted in a condition called a stomach flip.
After his death, the foundation created a fund to allow people to donate toward equipment for the other police dogs.
In the first few days after it started, the fund had raised about $3,000.
Family giving back
The 10-year-old pooch spent eight years working with the Pasco police and had a big impact on the Berg family.
The family brought doughnuts monthly to thank them for their help in a previous incident.
And during one visit they met Madsen. As she was talking to him about a horrific event they went through, he invited them to meet the department’s police dogs.
Her son got to wear some of Madsen’s gear, pet Lemon and take a picture with him.
“He became my son’s favorite dog,” she said. “On that day, just with the love and care from Officer Madsen and Lemon, it put hope back in mine and my kids’ hearts.”
After learning of Lemon’s death, the family put together some of the photos and contacted Cuddle Clones. The Kentucky-based company specializes in creating stuffed copies of pets for about $249.
“This officer helped us out so much in our time of need so it was so awesome to give back to him something so special,” Cassandra Berg said in her Facebook post. “Can’t wait to meet your new K9 when he comes.”
Cassandra, Nia and Bentley Berg showed up at the police station Monday with a smaller version of Lemon to present to Madsen.
“It was a great reunion and we are so thankful for their permanent reminder of #K9Lemon,” Pasco police said on its Facebook page.