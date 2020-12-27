GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings has never been shy about speaking his mind.
“I pay a price for that,” the outgoing sheriff admitted during a recent interview. After 12 years in office Giddings, 75, will be succeeded Jan. 11 by his former lieutenant, Doug Ulmer of Kooskia, who prevailed in last spring’s Republican primary.
Giddings has stood up against what he believed was federal and state government encroachment in the county; he’s weathered public criticism for some of his personal and political views; and he hasn’t backed down when he believed Idaho County citizens’ rights were being violated, even giving testimony in federal court on the citizens’ behalf.
But there have been times after people have disappeared in the county’s vast backcountry or drowned in its turbulent rivers that bereaved and angry family members didn’t want to hear what the sheriff had to say.
“I don’t have that down pat,” Giddings said when asked how he deals with such matters. “It’s just a highly emotional (situation), and you have to understand that that’s what it is. And you try not to stab their emotions, but you don’t want to lie to them.”
Giddings faced severe and ongoing criticism from the family of Reece L. Rollins, 22, of Terrebonne, Ore., who drowned in the Selway River in May 2018 when the vehicle he was riding in with five others overturned in the river. Two occupants of the accident made it safely to shore. The bodies of Rollins and another passenger were found weeks later and two brothers from New York have never been recovered. When the accident first happened, divers were unable to search the river because it was high and swift.
“I had lots of people say that I told them the truth,” Giddings said. “Not like a slap in the face but I just told them the truth. The truth that they went in the river and they’re gone down the river. They’re not right there in the river, because (the family) wants you to call in the scuba divers and the helicopters and everything. I said, ‘They’re not right there and when they went in the river it was as high as it had ever been.’ ”
Giddings also recently made an appearance on the TV show “Dr. Phil” after the family of Terrence Woods, 27, from Maryland, questioned why Woods has never been found.
Woods, part of a filming crew near Orogrande, disappeared in October 2018 after mysteriously running away from the filming site. Although there were roads and houses in the area to which he could have gone for help, no trace of Woods has ever been found.
“We’ve dealt with that over and over,” Giddings said. On the “Dr. Phil” show, “I said, ‘You come up with a theory — any theory you want — and that may be what happened, because we just don’t know.’
“Everybody and their dog tells you what you ought to be doing.”
Straightforward attitude learned early in life while serving during Vietnam
Giddings grew up in central California and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam war. He was part of a combat unit that had responsibility for responding after a base had been attacked.
“I saw more dead bodies than I’d ever seen or probably will ever see since,” he said. “We’d go out and collect the bodies — the ones (the enemy) didn’t drag off — and we’d bring them in and put them on the tarps so everybody could see them. So that was my first real contact with lots of dead bodies, but I wasn’t bothered then, either.”
That attitude has stayed with him during his law enforcement career that not infrequently requires him to be part of investigations on traffic accidents and other gruesome scenes.
His aloofness has sometimes been interpreted as callousness. But Giddings insists he is not unfeeling to people’s suffering. He simply believes that in painful circumstances he’s required to be as straightforward as possible.
That came up recently when the remains of Todd W. Hofflander of Riggins, who disappeared in September 2010 in the Windy Saddle area of Idaho County, were discovered in April.
Giddings said the county spent $60,000 on that search, which included military planes, helicopters with “super-duper night vision” and ground crews.
“We searched that place and had people coming and going, and we didn’t find him,” Giddings said. “There was a lot of mystery about that — and there’s still some mystery, because there was somebody that was with him originally. But we didn’t find him, and I have to explain that to his wife.”
Family members who receive such news, he added, usually flip back and forth between, “ ‘Oh, I understand.’ ‘Oh, you’re not doing enough.’ ”
Another instance involved Connie Johnson, 76, a highly experienced backwoods expert who came up missing near Moose Creek in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest about the same time Terrence Woods disappeared.
Another extensive search was launched and even though Johnson’s dog, Ace, finally showed up at the ranger station about three weeks later, not a trace of Johnson has been found.
Giddings said he broached the possibility to Johnson’s daughters that their mother’s disappearance might have been intentional.
“The fact is, (Johnson’s) husband had recently died,” Giddings said. Because of some financial circumstances, “her property sold and she had to move. And she had to sell her mules, and she loved her mules. She sold the hay. It’s kind of a progressive story but I told that to her daughters and they said, ‘Oh, no, she would have never done that.’
“Well, you don’t know what somebody else is going to do, but I’m not going to argue with them. I’m just going to say that, potentially, that could have happened. (Johnson) chose to go back to work after her husband died and then they flew her back in there 50 miles and left her for a couple of days. I don’t know what happened to her but one theory is that she came up missing on purpose.
“It’s a tough task to find people who are lost, number one. It’s a tougher task to find people who are lost that don’t want to be found.”
Relationship with federal agencies not always positive
One group of people Giddings has not been sorry to see leave the county has been some of the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Environmental Protection Agency agents whose law enforcement approach, the sheriff believes, was overreaching.
“When I started it was a running battle,” Giddings said. “Forest Service, BLM, EPA were the three worst ones. And 12 years later, you don’t hear a word. Because we all get along just fine. Because what I was telling them and what I was fighting with them about, I was correct.”
That had to do with jurisdiction. Some of the federal employees wanted to be able to pursue people suspected of breaking the law on federal land into the county. Giddings said when these alleged offenses included things such as disposing of garbage in a restricted container, exceeding speed limits or other non-violent offenses the federal employees had no business trying to arrest people outside of their territory.
“It was about what they can and can’t do, and it was the people they employed who were causing the problems,” the sheriff said. “Those people are all gone now, and the folks they’ve hired — awesome. They don’t do stupid things or harass people; don’t give them tickets for no reason.
“Because it’s mostly personality in law enforcement. You get stopped by a patrolman and he comes up and his personality is what sells you or doesn’t sell you. If he’s gruff and stern then you say, ‘Boy, that guy was a real yuck.’ Well, why was he a yuck? It’s personality.
“So let’s get people (law enforcement trainees) and then teach them why they’re here. They’re not here for their glory. They’re here for the people. You’re here for that person driving the car — he’s not a criminal. He might be, so you better be ready. But 99 times out of 100 they aren’t, so don’t treat them like they’re criminals. Treat the people nice. You got to protect their rights, just as well as you do (for) whoever else’s rights you’re dealing with. That’s your job.”
Giddings said he believes one of his strongest accomplishments during his time in office has been to repair and build the character and morale of his 40-some employees. For the most part, he said, camaraderie and professionalism among his staff has been “excellent.”
The exceptions, he acknowledged, have been the few times he’s been challenged in elections by former deputies. Those people — including Ulmer — have fomented dissent and discontent among other staff members that has been difficult to deal with, Giddings said.
“It’s political,” he said. “It happens every four years.”
Even so, Giddings admits that he didn’t really plan to run for sheriff again and is looking forward to retiring to his property near Skookumchuck, where he and his wife, Marilyn, live. Their daughter, state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, lives nearby and represents District 7 in the Idaho Legislature.
Being sheriff is “a political job because you have to be political to get elected,” he said. “But I don’t care what you are (meaning political affiliation) I’m going to protect your rights. That’s my job. In fact, that’s probably number one.
“If the government comes in here and wants to take your house, who’s going to protect you? Who’s going to go to court with you? Who’s going to stand on the front porch with you? Name one person in this county that would do that — and you’re looking at him.”
