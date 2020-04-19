GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings is no stranger to vitriolic campaigns, having squared off — and won — against challengers in three previous elections.
But this year’s contest in the May 19 Republican primary against his longtime lieutenant, Doug Ulmer of Kooskia, has been especially bitter, Giddings said. The accusations and misinformation that he said are swirling about on social media and in the rumor mill have left him frustrated and baffled.
“I can’t talk about it without getting into the negatives,” he said. “I’d rather not talk about it.”
Giddings, 74, is running for his fourth term against Ulmer, 53, who has worked for the department for 32 years. Shortly after Ulmer announced his candidacy nearly a year ago, he was reassigned from overseeing all the patrol deputies to the Kooskia area — without losing his title or status.
“One of the issues is that I demoted Doug,” Giddings said, calling that claim a rumor. “He was not demoted. I did give him a different job and let him work in Kooskia, where he was working most of the time, anyway.
“He’s a nice guy,” the sheriff added. “I have nothing negative to say about him. He’s just, in my opinion, he is not the guy that needs to be the sheriff.”
That judgment is what caused Giddings to decide not to retire, as he previously had considered, and instead run for reelection.
And things were going well within the department, Giddings said, until Ulmer announced his candidacy. Since then, according to the sheriff, there has been dissention among his staff, and people have been choosing sides. That makes work more difficult.
“It’s all because of politics,” Giddings said. “It’s just baloney.”
Ulmer announced his candidacy last May, thinking that Giddings was not going to run for reelection. He spent the summer and last fall going door to door, drumming up support and getting to know the constituents.
“I wanted to get my name out there, which I did, and that turned out to be kind of a blessing,” Ulmer said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it shut down person-to-person campaigning, but by then “Vote Doug Ulmer” signs had sprung up like crocuses throughout the county.
“Getting out there and getting to meet the people, I think that ended up paying off in the long run,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer has many specific ideas about how he would like to run the department. That includes improving interagency cooperation, expanding services into what he said are underserved areas, such as Elk City and Riggins, and giving young people a chance to better know the officers through youth programs organized by the sheriff’s department.
“We have to get back to getting a working relationship with these guys,” Ulmer said. “These towns depend on us for law enforcement. … I just don’t believe that we’re providing service to these outlying areas.”
Giddings maintains there is no problem working with the outlying areas, specifically Elk City and Riggins. He has met with the Riggins City Council and said officials there are satisfied with the law enforcement coverage, which they have even more of now than they have in the past.
And as far as Elk City, Giddings said it is Ulmer’s responsibility, as lieutenant in the Kooskia area, to make sure there is law enforcement coverage there.
Ulmer said the sheriff’s department needs to make a more consistent effort toward curbing the drug problem in the area. In the past when there have been team projects, officers have made a couple dozen arrests over a weekend.
That should be happening all the time, Ulmer said, and would be, with a more consistent approach.
Giddings acknowledged the success of teamwork on drug problems and said he’s never opposed it. The drug problem is persistent, he said, but his officers maintain a strong hold on the offenders.
Ulmer also said if he was sheriff, he would bring in local volunteers who have experience in the backcountry to help with search and rescue efforts — something, he said, that does not happen now.
“We have had so many people missing,” Ulmer said. “We still have people that haven’t been recovered. Sometimes that will be the case because of the vastness of the wilderness area (in Idaho County). But right now, with search and rescue, we’ve alienated the civilian group that wants to do it.”
Deputies who are put in charge of searches, Ulmer said, are not always familiar with the backcountry, and their efforts have not worked out well.
“If we could reach out to civilian clubs and people who recreate in the backwood — I’ve visited with them and they want to help us,” Ulmer said. “We could put a lot of people on the ground quickly and hopefully we could find more of these people when they come missing.”
That, Giddings said, is a recipe for disaster.
“The search and rescue is the sheriff’s responsibility, not some citizen group,” Giddings said. Relying on volunteer searchers would likely result in more lawsuits and not necessarily any better results.
In the end, Giddings said he wants to keep his job, and he believes he has served the people of Idaho County well.
“Things are going as well as they’ve ever gone, as far as law enforcement in Idaho County,” Giddings said. “All these accusations flying back and forth is just politics. I hate politics. But I love my job.”
Ulmer sees it differently.
“I just believe that it’s time for a change, and I believe that I’m the person that can do it,” Ulmer said. “I think people are very interested (in this election), and I think they’re looking for a change.”
