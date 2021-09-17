Getting ready to say ‘fair’ well

This year’s Nez Perce County Fair has special meaning for Jan Alldredge.
In part it’s because last year’s fair was largely canceled over concerns about the pandemic and the danger of big group gatherings. The various 4-H and FFA activities took place, but that was it.
Above and beyond the full return of the fair, this year’s run is special because it’s Alldredge’s last as business manager and fair coordinator. She has announced her plans to retire following 13 great years of working behind the scenes with some paid and a lot of volunteer help to make the Nez Perce County Fair happen.
Craig Clohessy: You do what you do with the help of a great many volunteers. Has it been difficult getting people in place given the latest surge of COVID-19?
Jan Alldredge: Most definitely. It’s hard enough as the people that have been here for many years and dedicated and loyal (are no longer around) and the new generation is so busy with their own lives and their own families. It’s hard to get a lot of volunteers, but then the COVID spiking back up and we’ve had volunteers that said they would be here and now they say, “We just can’t.” So yes, most definitely, it’s made a big difference.
CC: We’re just days away from the start of the fair, Sept. 23-26. Is everything going to come together?
JA: Yes, we are like all the other industries. ... It’ll be different. We ask people to be patient with entering exhibits because there won’t be as much help, with many lines at the concession stands, or because we’re short of some concessions. And we’ve got some different looks going on at the pavilion because we couldn’t get all the booths filled up. So yes, it’s going to have a little bit of a difference, but it’s still going to be good and it’s still going to be the Nez Perce County Fair.
CC: You’ve been described as a wearer of many hats here at the fairgrounds. What’s the most challenging part of your job?
JA: I think it’s getting the volunteers and our judges. Again, we’re circulating from a generation that has really been involved and they’re at the age now that they can’t be or don’t want to be here. Now you’re going into a different generation that’s got their own lives and are very busy and they always want something in trade for their time. In the past years it’s been, “Oh yeah, you bet, when do you need me?” Now it’s, “Well, what do I get?” We went to a conference one year that said that’s kind of the millennials, they all want to know what are they going to get in return. That’s a big challenge.
CC: Vanessa Adams came on board this year as fair manager, following in the footsteps of Mike Orton, who held the post for 40 years. How’s the new kid on the block doing?
JA: She’s pretty amazing. She’s 45 years old. She’s full of energy and full of experience in different areas of the fair, not necessarily the management of, but very much in tune from being a child doing 4-H projects to working in the industry in different states. She contracted with different fairs to do different duties and she brings a lot of things that in this day and age we need to go forward.
Mike Orton, an absolutely amazing guy, has done so much for this fair through the years. He started in 1986 and he’s brought this fair up and kept it steady and moving forward. Mike did an excellent job along with the crew keeping it well maintained.
A gal that’s taking my spot is from Potlatch. She’s been (involved in) 4-H and the fair. You’re going to see some great things moving forward. And with the county purchasing some property over here on 14th Street, called the soccer fields, I think we’re going to really see some great things.
CC: You are getting ready to retire. What are you going to miss most?
JA: It’s funny because I love people, but this has been a challenge going from doing accounting in this office to now dealing with a lot of people — not now — 13 fairs I guess. But Ann Watts (her predecessor) and Mike (Orton) have been here many, many years. They have a real emotional attachment to this fair. As I came in ... I didn’t have that emotional, traditional feel that those two had. But I have found now that I have quite a few places of emotional attachment. And I love the volunteers, the people that work here, just so many of them are so nice and so giving, and yeah, I’m going to miss those people.
CC: What are your plans for retirement?
JA: Well, I love to travel, so I’m hoping that we’ll get back into where we can go traveling. I have four grandchildren that all live here and we’re a big part of their lives, and so I’m looking forward to that. I grew up here. My folks bought a house out here (in the Orchards) when they were pregnant with me. My mother passed in 2012, and I bought out my siblings so my husband and I are back there. I have my two little dwarf goats and my hyperactive cattle dog and I’m going to get a few other things there in the pasture. I love animals, so I’m really looking forward to working on the place and filling up the pasture.
CC: Do you plan to volunteer at the fair?
JA: Most definitely. I see the need. The fair years ago had these core people that were retired and dedicated to the fair and they would come back each year. They knew what to do and they just came in and took over what they did whether it be ribbons or supplies or show works or whatever. That’s not the case anymore. Now we’re looking at trying to train some people to come back in because your people that you trained the previous year don’t come back. It’s a different world, so hopefully I can come in and help them out.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
JA: Just that this is a wonderful place to work. The Nez Perce County Fair, like I said, has become much more dear to me than I ever imagined it would when I first got here and I hope people will come out and really get back into our community and take in all aspects of the fair.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Jan Alldredge
Age: 64
Family: Husband, Dale Alldredge; children Chris, Andy, Kari and Nicole; grandchildren Tayler, Drew, Corbin and Decker.
City of residence: Lewiston
Title/occupation: Nez Perce County Fair business manager, fair coordinator.
Education: Lewiston High School graduate.
Work history: Self-employed bookkeeper, 1983 to present; business manager, 1986-2001; Nez Perce County Fair, 2009 to present.
Hobbies/interests: Traveling, grandchildren, animals.