Lewiston Mayor Mike Collins, who is also the head cross country and track coach at Lewis-Clark State College, tosses out flags as he attaches them to posts along the cross country course at Community Park in the Lewiston Orchards on Friday. Collins’ cross country team is getting ready to start its delayed season. The Warriors plan to host a meet Feb. 12.
