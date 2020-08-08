Getting ready to rock

Dave Alexander works on the cords looping through the truss that lights will hang from during today’s Snake River Rock Fest at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Friday. The event begins at 8 a.m. today, with music beginning at noon and going until 10 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and those 10 and younger will be admitted for free.

 August Frank/Tribune

