Getting ready to hang out up high

Workers help guide a trailer that was lifted up then lowered onto a pair of stacked cargo containers Wednesday at the Rogers Toyota car lot along 21st Street in Lewiston for Pacific Empire Radio’s annual “Hanging out with Turkeys” food drive that runs over the weekend.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

