Pumpkin Palooza packs them in

Kids with the Just for Kix dance group let out a howl during their performance at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston on Saturday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Halloween is approaching, and several events are being planned in the area to celebrate the spooky holiday. Here are details about some of them:

After being canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, HAUNTED PALOUSE returns tonight in the Whitman County town of Palouse. It is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. today, Saturday and Oct. 28 and 29. Tickets are $35 (cash only) and provide access to two haunted houses and a zombie hunt through shady lane. It is only open to those 12 and older.

Tags

Recommended for you