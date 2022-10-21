Halloween is approaching, and several events are being planned in the area to celebrate the spooky holiday. Here are details about some of them:
After being canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, HAUNTED PALOUSE returns tonight in the Whitman County town of Palouse. It is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. today, Saturday and Oct. 28 and 29. Tickets are $35 (cash only) and provide access to two haunted houses and a zombie hunt through shady lane. It is only open to those 12 and older.
HAUNTED LODGE, which started Thursday at the Moscow Eagles Lodge, will continue through Oct. 29. It is scheduled for Thursdays through Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. each night. The haunted house fundraiser will benefit the Humane Society. Admission is $5, or $3 with a canned food donation.
The Bridge at 701 Bridge St. in Clarkston is planning a HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST for teens and young adults with disabilities at 6:30 tonight. There will also be pumpkin carving. It is being planned of Elevate Youth Group.
HAUNTED SKIES will offer a tour of the “(imaginary) terrors of the night sky from myth and legend” at the WSU Planetarium in Pullman from 7-7:45 p.m. today and 5-5:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 and can be paid for with cash or check. Costumes are encouraged.
The third annual TROY HAUNTED HOUSE AND FESTIVAL starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St. Kids’ activities and vendor booths will be available from 6-9 p.m., and the haunted house, open to those 13 and older, will start at 9 p.m. at the Troy Beauty Shop, 411 S. Main St. Unlimited games are $5 and entry to the haunted house is $10. There will also be a beer garden, food and a live band.
The Whitman County Humane Society’s HOWL-O-WEEN event, a costume party for dogs, is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. The cost is $10 per dog. Contest registration starts at 4 p.m. and the contest starts at 4:30 p.m.
The Moscow Public Library has scheduled a WITCHY WATCH PARTY from 4:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be crafts and pizza, followed by a PG-rated Halloween movie at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
The 15th annual BOO BASH is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center in Clarkston. There will be games, crafts, a cupcake walk and swimming. The scare factor is low. The cost is $9.99 per family and all ages are welcome.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s 12th annual PUMPKIN PALOOZA is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. The event is free and open to all ages, and will feature games, crafts, costume contests and an artisan fair. There will also be a pumpkin roll down Fifth Street through a maze of hay bales.
The HELLS GATE HAUNTED CAMPGROUND TRUNK OR TREAT is planned for Oct. 29 at the park in Lewiston along the Snake River. Two loops will have campers giving out candy. Those who visit the park may choose between four time slots: 4-5:15 p.m., 5:30-6:45 p.m., 7-8:15 p.m. and 8:30-9:45 p.m. The only charge is the motor vehicle fee to enter the park. It’s $7 for Idaho residents, $14 for nonresidents and free for those with an Idaho State Parks Passport or annual pass.
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET event for 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29. Many of Colfax’s downtown business will participate.
The Clarkston High School Drama Program’s SPOOKIN’ BOO’S HAUNTED HOUSE will be one night only, Oct. 29, from 4-11 p.m. The entry fee is $5 and free for children 5 and younger.
MJBarleyhopper’s in Lewiston will hold a HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST at 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Mad Swede Brewing will also bring six beers and swag earlier in the evening, beginning at 5 p.m.
The PALOUSE CHORAL SOCIETY will kick off its season with a Halloween performance titled “Oh What a Fright,” featuring the works of Holst, Vaughan Williams, Mozart, Orff and the world premiere of Dormi Jesu by Gianluca Pantaleo. The performance is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Moscow High. Tickets are $20. Admission is free for children 6-12, and for WSU and UI students.