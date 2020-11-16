The big community Thanksgiving meals that often take place in the area are not happening as usual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.
That doesn’t mean, however, that folks won’t be able to pick up a free meal at a few locations. The Salvation Army in Lewiston on Thanksgiving Day; the Nazarene Church in Grangeville on Nov. 22; and the Latah Recovery Center in partnership with La Casa Lopez restaurant in Moscow on Thursday are all offering meals-to-go free of charge.
“We are still serving Thanksgiving (meals) on Thanksgiving Day this year. We are just doing a shorter time frame with take-outs only,” said Lt. Joleen Aycock of the Salvation Army.
The organization, in partnership with other area churches, has served the holiday meal for many years, in addition to the weekly soup kitchen open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week.
The Salvation Army on 21st Street in Lewiston usually employs dozens of volunteers to help with the meal, that often serves 200 to 300 guests. But this year, Aycock said, it will take only about 20 volunteers to do the cooking and make up the meal-to-go boxes to hand out to people who show up at the door, which will be served from 11 a.m. to noon.
This year Interlink Inc., Gateway Church and Canyons Church will provide the volunteer services, including delivering meals to people who cannot make it to the center. Grocery Outlet and Franz Bakery are supplying many of the commodities.
“There’s a larger number of people who are homebound or who are not wanting to come out to get the meals, especially elderly or disabled people or with compromised immune systems,” Aycock said. “We want to be able to get them a meal, as well.
“Especially this year with rough times, some of these local churches are stepping up to make sure this happens,” she said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Aycock said she has seen an uptick in the number of people utilizing the meals and social services offered by her organization.
“Our social services continues with food boxes and financial assistance, but they’re utilized through the window of our social services office,” Aycock said. “The office is small, and we didn’t want to put anybody at higher risk.
“We’ve seen quite an increase in clients and families needing food boxes or emergency financial assistance or lodging. Some have lost jobs or lost incomes, or lost child care and that also impacted their ability to work. So many things, income-wise, they haven’t had coming in and that affects everything on down the line. … We’ve seen people struggling to pay rent and getting behind on bills; people living in cars that need extra food boxes. It kind of runs the whole gamut. We’re happy to be here and help out.”
Aycock said the organization is seeking volunteers to take part in the Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign that takes place during the holidays and helps raise much of the income needed for the Salvation Army’s services. Anyone wishing more information about the campaign may check the website at volunteer.usawest.org or call (208) 746-9653.
In Grangeville, the Nazarene Church organizes a free community meal at the Grangeville Elementary Middle School cafeteria at 400 S. Idaho St. that, in past years, usually draws as many as 300 guests for turkey, stuffing and the works.
This year, because of the pandemic, the church will hand out Thanksgiving to-go boxes beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“This year, with the limit (on large gatherings) being 50 people, unless something changes, we’ll be putting dinners in to-go boxes and just meeting people inside the door of the grade school,” said Leslie Vopat, spokeswoman for the church.
The meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans with bacon and pumpkin pie.
“Normally everybody in the church will bring a side dish and salad or dessert — we ask them to bring a couple of things — and we usually have a salad and dessert table,” Vopat said. “We wouldn’t be able to do that this year, so we’re buying a whole mess of pumpkin pies from Costco and we’ll make sure they’re refrigerated. It’s a lot to put it together.”
The free meal is considered a ministry of the church, and Vopat said the congregation budgets for it every year. The church buys about 15 turkeys, and different members of the congregation take a bird home to prepare it.
“It’s one of our ministries that we feel is an important outreach to our community,” Vopat said. “We have about 35 people every year working in the kitchen just to help with this. It’s pretty awesome, and it feels pretty good to help everybody. For a lot of the people, this may be the only Thanksgiving dinner they get.”
The Latah Recovery Center also usually serves a Thanksgiving meal to the community. This year, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, organizers have been discussing for about a month how to make it happen.
Jackie Wallace said the La Casa Lopez restaurant in Moscow will be providing Thanksgiving meal take-out boxes free of charge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Thursday. The meals and a piece of pie will be available for pick up at the recovery center at 531 S. Main St., No. B, Wallace said.
“La Casa Lopez is the most generous restaurant here,” Wallace said. “It’s coming out of their own pockets.”
