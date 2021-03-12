Transitional kindergarten teacher Kassidy Wandke has seen a noticeable difference in her students since they started taking her class about six weeks ago.
The children, some of whom haven’t attended school before, have learned what the concept of school is and have learned routines that help the day go smoothly.
“We have other kiddos that have gone from knowing no letters, to knowing 10 or more,” Wandke said. “Some kids who didn’t know the sounds (letters make), but knew their letters, have really progressed. It’s really cool to watch.”
The Clarkston School District launched its transitional kindergarten program Jan. 25. The program helps 4-year-olds or students who were not 5 years old by Aug. 31 prepare for kindergarten and beyond.
“If a family ever thought that preschool or pre-K wasn’t an option for their kids, then this is the opportunity to take because it gives them such a head start, and it’s at no cost to the families at all,” Wandke said. “I just think that it’s so beneficial.”
Since the program’s inception, Wandke has worked with her students on their academics, problem-solving and communication skills. When it started, she said meltdowns among the kids weren’t uncommon, but now the students know how to voice what they need.
It saves kindergarten teachers time when students learn the procedures and routines of school in advance.
“If we had 20-40 kids in the district that had come in already knowing this stuff, then I think that’s going to be a month the kindergarten teachers can save and use for academics,” Wandke said. “We’re getting them exposed to school and helping them understand what school is like.”
Principal Dan LejaMeyer said it’s been a fun learning opportunity for staff members at Parkway Elementary School. Introducing a new grade level came with growing pains, but LejaMeyer said it’s been worthwhile.
“We are still learning a lot in this process, but they are so resilient and they figure it out so quickly, which has been exciting,” he said.
For Bubba Bly, it’s the first time he’s been in school.
“(I learned) my numbers, and my ABC’s,” Bly said with a smile before quickly rattling off the alphabet.
His favorite activities at school include recess and playtime, both of which are structured to teach the kids skills.
“They learn through play,” said Rebecca Lockhart, the school district’s director of student services.
During playtime, each station the children can select comes with learning embedded into the activity. Wandke explained the games teach spatial reasoning, fine motor skills, and matching uppercase and lowercase letters.
Students in the transitional kindergarten program currently attend 2½-hour sessions four days a week, but next school year it’ll expand to a full-day program. So far, eight students have enrolled. The school district has the capacity for 36 kids.
“When we get to full days, we’ll have more opportunities for intervention for those kids who aren’t really catching on,” Wandke said. “This year we don’t really have many of those kids, but I anticipate it’s not going to be that way forever. I just think in a full year we’ll really get to see what these kids can do, and that really excites me.”
Open enrollment for the 2021-22 school year will start April 6. Parents interested in enrolling their students can contact Parkway Elementary School at (509) 758-2553.
