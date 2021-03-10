KAMIAH — A “Get Yer Green On” celebration will be held Tuesday at the Upriver Youth Leadership Council teen center at 405 Main St. here.
The event, which begins at 5 p.m., includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner provided by Kamiah Fire and Rescue. After dinner, Dona Brown will talk about the Irish culture and provide activities, including a kilt and Irish jig contest.
The event is open to families and teen center participants. Anyone seeking more information may call (208) 743-0392 or email UYLCTina@gmail.com.