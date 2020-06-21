The sun is out and the weather is hot, so it’s almost time to kick off the Lewiston Tribune’s 25th annual SnapShoot summer photo contest.
Entry boxes will go up around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and in Moscow Friday. Each week, judges will choose eight winners and 10 honorable mentions.
It’s pretty simple: Amateur photographers just need to print their photos (4 by 6 inches at the smallest) and label them with their name, hometown and phone number. Then just drop them off at one of the several drop-box locations or mail them to the Tribune.
And, if you don’t like what you’ve photographed so far this year, you have three more weeks to capture that perfect, unforgettable and award-winning moment.
This year’s sponsors — Chevron-Dynamart and Happy Day Restaurants — have donated $3,180 in prizes.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when you’re out there making beautiful pictures:
Human interest and the feeling it generates: Having a person in the photo surely makes it more relatable to others and to the judges.
Quality: The photo is in focus, sharp and easy to read.
Aesthetic appeal: Capturing something eye-catching like a gorgeous sunset or something seemingly ordinary with an extra element that adds an unique panache to the overall composition.
Unforgettable moment: A 1 in 1,000 shot.
Composition: Don’t just think of the rule of thirds, but balance and subject placement.
I don’t think anybody could explain it better than the Tribune’s photo editor emeritus, Barry Kough: “Winners are also people pictures that tell something special about the person in the photo, their feelings, mood, personality, expression, wonder, excitement or surprise.”
One thing about photography that never escapes me and is a driving force behind what I do, is to find that unique moment — sometimes it happens in a fraction of a second — that will never happen again.
But, if that doesn’t happen, it’s OK. People living in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington are blessed with beautiful landscapes filled with animals, activities and interesting people.
___
The rules are simple.
Readers can submit photos taken from Jan. 1, 2019 to present. That gives you about 18 months of material to look through.
Label your photos with your name, town and phone number then drop off your entries at the 21st St. Chevron DynaMart or Chevron DynaMart on Thain Road, or at Arby’s and Taco Time locations in Lewiston, Clarkston or Moscow starting Friday. Or mail them to the Lewiston Tribune at 505 Capital Street, Lewiston.
Only amatuer photographers — people who don’t make a living from their photography — are eligible to enter. No digital images will be accepted, they must be prints no smaller than 4 by 6 inches and no larger than 8 by 12 inches. Don’t submit a photo that is irreplaceable — instead, send a copy of the original.
Each week, judges will choose eight winners and ten honorable mentions.
Each of the eight weekly winners will be featured on the cover of the Tribune’s Sunday A.M. page, starting July 12, and qualify for the final round of judging. Out of the final 32 photos, judges will decide eight winners and the grand champion. The finalists will be announced Aug. 9, and the grand champion will be unveiled Aug. 10.
Now what you’ve been waiting for — the prize list. It’s similar to last year’s list, with a few additions.
Our eight weekly winners will receive a $35 Happy Day gift card, and Coleman Oil will contribute a $7.50 supreme car wash. For the 10 photos that get honorable mentions, Happy Day will provide a coupon for a free combo meal at Arby’s or Taco Time, and Coleman Oil will provide a $5.50 regular car wash.
The eight finalists will win a $100 gift certificate for gasoline from Coleman Oil.
The grand champion will get a $200 gift certificate for gasoline from Coleman Oil.
There will be a Peoples’ Choice Award that earns the winner a $100 gas certificate from Coleman Oil and $100 Happy Day gift card — the voting for this award will be done on the Tribune’s Facebook page once the contest has ended.
Winning photos may be used to promote the contest as exemplary samples of good photography.
The contest is open to anyone in the Lewiston Tribune circulation area, and also to mail or online subscribers, except sponsor (Coleman Oil, Happy Day and Tribune) employees. The contest is for amateur photographers only, who don’t make money through photography.
The details, again: three entries per week, per person. Name, town and phone number must be included on the back of each entry. The complete rules are periodically printed in the Tribune.
One last thing: Photography is fun, so while you’re out there soaking up the sun with your camera in hand, just remember the world is your canvas and the possibilities are endless.
Best of luck to all of you.
Caster is the Tribune's photo editor. He may be contacted at pcaster@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2210.