WASHINGTON, D.C. — Keep your eyes on the cloud cover forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, when Earth will pass through the remnants of a comet and we could possibly see a once-in-a-lifetime meteor storm.
We won’t know until we get there though, even for people in areas with forecasts for perfectly clear skies. Experts don’t know whether it will be a shower or a true meteor storm, the last of which was the Leonid meteor storm of 1966, according to EarthSky.
“This is going to be an all or nothing event,” wrote Bill Cooke, who leads NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, in a blog post on the shower.
During the Leonid storm, meteors fell at rates as high as 40 meteors per second, said EarthSky. “People who watched the 1966 Leonid shower said they felt they had to clutch the ground, so strong was the impression of Earth moving through space.”
The possible storm will peak Monday into Tuesday as the Earth passes through a particularly dense stream of icy particles left behind in the years 1995, 1897 and 1892, by comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3.