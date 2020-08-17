Get lost, fish breath

A pair of osprey do battle with beak and talon for who gets to sit atop a pole in the parking lot of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course on Tuesday, June 30. Nesting osprey will tend to vigorously chase away other osprey that encroach on their nest area. Osprey have few predators; owls and eagles are among the few that will go for young osprey in the nest. If the nest is reachable, raccoons may also attempt to steal eggs or chicks.
