Get along, little doggies

Hailey Johnson (left) rides alongside her mother, Kim, both of Genesee, as their dogs, Brutus (center-right) and Brutus’ mother, Ruth, follow them east on Borgen Road on the Palouse on Thursday afternoon. Today’s forecast calls for more warm, dry weather on the Palouse, with the temperature expected a high of 80. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forecast calls for a high of 90.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region