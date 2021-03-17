Genesee Mayor Steve Odenborg always did what was best for his community and “truly led by his heart,” according to longtime friend and neighbor Art Lindquist.
Odenborg died in a crash Tuesday morning north of the town he served.
He was 66.
“He’s the kind of person that you want to have as your mayor, and it’s really sad to see him leave,” Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar said.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, Odenborg was driving north on U.S. Highway 95 in a red 2014 Ford F-150 pickup when he crossed through the center median, into the southbound lanes of travel, and into a field.
At 10:30 a.m., ISP responded to the scene of the one-vehicle crash at milepost 332, north of the Genesee turn off. Odenborg was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.
Lindquist, a Moscow Police Department sergeant, said Odenborg was a lifelong resident of Genesee except for a stint in the military. Odenborg was a longtime city councilor before he was elected mayor in 2009.
Lindquist said he served with Odenborg on the city council and while Odenborg was mayor.
“His approach to the community and as being the mayor has always been for the betterment of the community,” Lindquist said.
He said Odenborg had no personal agenda and listened to everyone’s opinion.
Lindquist said the entire Genesee community and Odenborg’s family is dealing with the sudden and unexpected loss.
Lamar echoed Lindquist’s comments about Odenborg’s desire to make decisions in the best interests of the town’s residents.
“He was a very sweet, caring man and really, truly wanted the best for the people of Genesee, and always acted that way,” Lamar said.
He said he spoke with Odenborg frequently, especially over the past year about how to keep people safe as it related to COVID-19. Lamar said Odenborg participated in many of the county’s virtual COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center meetings.
Bill Krick, Genesee city councilor and Genesee Volunteer Fire Department chief, said Council President Nyla Roach will assume the mayoral duties in the short term. The city council will need to appoint a new mayor, and that appointee will serve until the next general city election, which is in November.
