BOVILL — A 60-year-old Genesee man who had not been seen since Sunday was found dead Wednesday afternoon near Moose Creek Reservoir outside Bovill, Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said.
Skiles said no foul play is suspected in the death of Teddy Joel English, a maintenance worker for the city of Genesee, adding the investigation is ongoing, and the man’s family has been notified.
A Latah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Tuesday stated the direction of travel for English, who was last seen in Genesee, was unknown and he did not take any clothes, medications or a cellphone charger with him. He did not contact any family or friends, nor did he show up for work.