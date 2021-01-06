An 82-year-old Genesee man died after a head-on vehicle collision Tuesday on State Route 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman.
According to Washington State Patrol, Edward Meyer died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash that blocked traffic near milepost 17 for several hours.
Meyer was driving his Chevy Silverado south on SR 195 at approximately 2:30 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Ford Excursion heading north.
The northbound vehicle was carrying 18-year-old Emma Cook, of Kamiah; 44-year-old Hester Cook, of Rainier, Wash.; and 18-year-old Samantha Stang, of Rainier. All three were injured and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to WSP.
WSP redirected traffic for nearly three hours before the roadway was clear.