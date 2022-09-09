COLFAX — FFA members proudly wore their blue jackets as they showed their steers during Thursday’s market showing. Coming from many counties in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, participants displayed their rich agricultural background with honor.
The Palouse Empire Fair is back in Colfax through Sunday. The event is popular among people of the Palouse, occurring annually since the 1880s. Many in the community come for carnival rides, food and county pride; and others visit to see animals and the effort participants put into raising livestock.
The fair began with 4-H and FFA animal showings and contests. During the FFA market showing, Alyssa Williams, of Lind-Ritzville, won grand champion and Colby Ledgerwood, of Pomeroy, won reserve grand champion. The two competed against about 40 contestants and their steers, all from counties around the Palouse.
Williams said it feels pretty good to win, and that she’s won several other shows around the Palouse in the past. Williams has been showing steers since she was 5 years old, and she started competing in market shows when she was 8 years old.
Williams is a fifth-generation cattle rancher and has been raising cattle since she was born — she’s been around it most of her life.
“This is kind of my thing; I don’t play sports,” Williams said.
Ledgerwood also said it feels good to win, and that he’s won grand champion in his hometown a couple of times. He added that reserve grand champion is the best he’s done at the Palouse Empire Fair. Ledgerwood said he’s been working with cattle since he could walk.
Most of the cattle in 4-H and FFA showings and contests will be sold at the Stock Sale at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The fair is important for the sale of cattle and domestic animals, generating revenue for the participants and providing quality beef for visitors. Participants spend the better part of a year rearing livestock, with hundreds of hours of work invested in raising the animals. The funds young ranchers receive from the sales often goes toward their future projects.
Norm and Gloria Erickson, of Colfax, went to the fair to watch their grandkids show in the FFA market showing — the couple have eight grandchildren total, two of which were competing. Norm said their kids showed livestock in the fair, and Gloria entered her quilts in the still life exhibit. Gloria has been quilting for 40 years and entered six of her quilts into the still-life exhibit.
Dereck Frederick, of Washtucna, came to the fair to watch his children show steers in 4-H and FFA shows. He said this is his second year coming to the fair, and he and his kid’s favorite part are the animals.
Jerry Hemnigar, a Colfax native, comes to the fair every year to see his grandchildren compete in showings. Hemnigar has 21 grandkids and seven showed in the fair this year. He said his favorite part about the fair is seeing kids compete in market showings.
“I grew up showing cattle at the fair,” Hemnigar said. “It brings back memories from when I was young.”
The festivities continue through Sunday, and will feature a continuation of the rodeo starting at 7 p.m. today, and performances from Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry Concert, including special guest Olson Bros. Band at 7 p.m. Saturday. Carnival rides and attractions will open at 4 p.m. and remain accessible until the fair closes.