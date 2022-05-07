LAPWAI — The Nez Perce General Council voted to have an amendment committee for the constitution of the Nez Perce Tribe.
The motion was voted on after being tabled from Thursday. There was a majority of “ayes” and a few no votes, and chairman Alan Slickpoo Jr. declared the motion passed Friday at the Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai, with more than 100 people in attendance.
Sarah Moffett and Kayla Warden presented the motion, which will create an ad hoc committee for one year to have meetings to address amendments that should be changed. The committee would start Oct. 1 to give time to build it into the budget.
From the assembly, Julia Davis Wheeler also suggested having a constitutional convention after the amendment committee ends.
The general council held two executive sessions Friday. The first was during a report from Casey Mitchell, Nez Perce Tribe treasurer, for about two hours before the noon lunch break, and again after lunch for about an hour and a half during the presentation of enterprise executive and financial reports from executive officer, Nikoli Greene.
The general council also heard reports from other entities, including social services, education, vocational rehabilitation, Circle of Elders, Nez Perce Senior Advisory Board and Human Resources Subcommittee chairwoman Rachel Edwards. Representatives from federal agencies also presented to the council, such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. National Park Service and Forest Service liaisons.
After these representatives gave their reports, a discussion and questions from the assembly addressed several concerns to the presenters.
Warden brought up the lack of services in Orofino and suggested the tribe purchase the former Shopko location for education outreach in addition to other tribal services planned for the area, which received an applause. Edwards thanked Warden for the suggestion.
Kamiah was also mentioned by tribal members as a location needing an increase in services, especially for youth.
Other tribal members brought up issues with Child Protective Services including policies and procedures and how children are placed in care. Some tribal members expressed concern that tribal children were placed in care of Nez Perce County and not the tribe. Others brought up experiences of services not being provided to unenrolled Nez Perce children, often because they don’t meet blood quantums.
In addition to care for younger tribal members, some presented concerns about services for the elderly, including home care and issues within senior citizen programs.
Land management, purchase of tribal land and land allotment data not being accessible by tribal members were other issues brought forward by tribal members during discussion.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.