Ben Brinegar, taking on the role of “Stretch” with the Confluence Ghostbusters, leans down to give a kid a high-five while waiting in line to pick up school supplies at the YWCA annual school supply handout in downtown Lewiston on Friday. The YWCA made up 800 packs of supplies with expectations of 700-900 kids, said Nellie Frost, YWCA advocate coordinator. The YWCA will continue to accept school supply donations for any children the school district might send its way once the school year begins.

